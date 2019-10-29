See cult film screenings at Leeds ‘secret’ cinema

Featured films are influenced by the themes, props and weapons found in the new Make: Believe display of the museum’s great collection of arms and armour from film, television, stage and more.

Each screening will start at 7pm with an introductory talk from an expert and the chance to get up close to props and weapons used in the films. There will be tips on what to look for on the big screen and behind-the-scenes insights.

Legendary screen armourer Terry English, will introduce the screening of ‘Excalibur’. He said: “To create the Lancelot armour, myself, John Boorman, the director, and production designer Tony Pratt, all had an afternoon at the Tower of London to look at the original armour.

“We gained a huge amount of knowledge, did preliminary sketches; and that was the start of the whole process. From there it kind of evolved, like an organic thing. And I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences with movie night visitors.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The museum will open on movie nights between 6pm – 7pm to allow visitors to visit the Make: Believe display.

Included in the Royal Armouries Museum Movie Nights are; November 14, Underworld (15) (2003), December 5, Die Hard (18) (1988), December 27, Aliens (18) (1986), January 30, Excalibur (15) (1981), February 27, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (12A) (2003).