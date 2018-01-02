Second person bailed over baby’s death

A man has been bailed pending further inquiries over the death of a baby girl on New Year’s Day.

Police were called to an address in Pildacre Lane, Chickenley, between Dewsbury and Ossett, at 5.58am to reports of an unwell child.

Emergency services attended the address and the baby girl was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of neglect in connection with the child’s death and enquiries are continuing.

The 24-year-old woman was released first pending further investigations, while the man was released later on Tuesday.