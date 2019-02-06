Second appeal to trace missing Leeds girl Ella Parnell, 14

An urgent appeal has been launched to trace a schoolgirl who has gone missing for the second time in three days.

Fears are growing for the welfare of Ella Parnell, 14, of Beeston.

Ella first disappeared on Sunday and was found safe and well yesterday but then went missing again, West Yorkshire Police said.

A police spokesp"erson said: "She is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of large build, and with shoulder-length light ginger hair.

"She was last seen wearing a mid-blue ‘puffa’ type jacket with a hood, a pink and black swirl patterned hoody, green tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas trainers. "

Anyone with information about Ella's whereabouts should contact the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit on 101, quoting log number 726 of February 5.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “Ella is someone who has gone missing on a number of previous occasions but that does not lessen the concerns we have for her welfare and the urgent need for us to find her and get suitable measures in place to avoid this happening again.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her.”