Seaside and Leeds set to pop back up

The city centre will come to life over the summer months with a packed calendar of activities starting this week.

Relax on a deck chair as the seaside comes to the city, soak up the sunshine at one of the pop-up sun spots or get involved with planned activities with something for kids to commuters.

Back after proving popular over the last few years will be the pop-up park at Cookridge Street and a second park is being created this year in front of Leeds Town Hall.

City Beach will be back but at Victoria Gardens from August 11 and in the meantime, if you fancy grabbing some rays in your lunch break then soak it up on one of the many deck chairs scattered across the city centre courtesy of Leeds BID.

For the younger city dwellers, Child Friendly Leeds has started putting on free Sunday activities and events including arts and crafts, marshmallow toasting and on August 8 the first ever Child Friendly Leeds Live will be coming to Millennium Square featuring live entertainment for children under 12 from star of CBeebies Andy Day and his band ‘Andy and the Odd Socks’.

This is the result of competition entries and ideas that were submitted by children across the city . One one of which is a roller disco at Kirkgate Market later planned for August 28 – 31.

Council leader Judith Blake said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see so many activities and events happening across the city centre this summer.

“With so much on offer, I hope that everyone is able to enjoy the summer festivities and celebrate what a fantastic city Leeds is for all ages”.