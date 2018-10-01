Search is on to find author of heartwarming Christmas letter to Santa - and this is how you can help

Have your say

The search is on to reunite this heartwarming Christmas letter to Santa Claus with it's author after it was found on a Leeds street

The folded letter was discovered on a street just off Belle Isle Circus in Belle Isle by resident Kay-Lee Asquith at around 10pm on September 29.

She went into the road to move a football that was causing problems for motorists when she stumbled upon the letter, perfectly folded in the street.

And now she is hunting for someone she only knows as 'Grace', with the possible intention of writing back to her.

In a Facebook post, Kay-Lee wrote: "Last night I found this in my street in LS10, no I don't make a habit of picking up random pieces of paper, but something told me not to walk past it.

"How beautiful the innocence of a child believing in the magic of Christmas.

"I wish I could locate the child who wrote this, I'm so tempted to write her a reply too, from Santa himself of course."

The letter says: "Dear Santa,

"Hi Santa! It's me Grace! I've been wondering have I been good this year?

"Hear is some questions that I wanna find out about you!

"Does your elfs help you wrap presents?

"At Christmas Eve how do you deliver all the presents round the whole world in only one night?

"I just wanna tell you that I can't wait till Christmas!

"It's my favourite time of the year.

"OK Santa nice talking to you I can't wait till Christmas OK bye.

"From Grace

"PS Please write back."

So you know who penned this heartfelt letter? If you can help Kay-Lee track the writer, email yorkshire.digital@jpress.co.uk.