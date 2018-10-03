Seabrook Crisps: The 'retired' flavours that we once loved from the Yorkshire producers

We all have our favourite flavour of crisps.

Some opt for the tasty simplicity of ready salted, while others prefer something more daring and out there.

There are always the classics to choose from too; cheese and onion, salt and vinegar, prawn cocktail to name but a few.

And then you have to decide on your makers. Do you go for a packet of the big boys such as Walkers, or do you go for an artisan brand instead?

Maybe you're a novelty crisp fan, who enjoys your potato snacks in a quirky shape or not made out of potato at all.

With the news that Yorkshire-based crisp company Seabrook had sold to a Japan-based snack company this morning - it got us thinking.

What flavours did we used to enjoy that is no longer available?

Looking on the Seabrook website, there are some humdingers that are sure to bring back joyous memories, while others may leave you scratching your head.

For example, did you know that the Bradford-based snack makers used to produce an Indian Tandoor flavour?

The obscure flavours don't stop there, either.

Who would have thought that there was ever a sweetcorn flavour crisp? Unbelievable.

And what about the garlic and herb variety? Now it may be considered a popular dip for your pizza crusts but it was once a crisp flavour!

Bacon and brown sauce, surf and turf and fish and chips flavours sound just about the best on the list of retired flavours.

And it's good news if you're hoping one of these flavours makes a comeback, with the Seabrook website stating that they 'never say never to a comeback'.