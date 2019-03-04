Schoolgirl’s designs on Yorkshire

A Leeds girl is one of only four young artists who have seen their work transformed into t-shirts.

Seven-year-old Eloise was named a winner of Birstall-based Banana Moon Clothing’s Big Draw contest which challenged children, aged eight to 12, to capture the essence of Yorkshire.

Eloise’s piece featured hand-drawn Yorkshire landscapes within a Yorkshire white rose,

Banana Moon digital director, Miles Thorp, said: “It’s been amazing to see the sheer creativity of Yorkshire’s children.

“Each entry was a perfect homage to our county, and it was brilliant to see the youth of Yorkshire taking pride in their area. Our winning entries really capture the beauty of the county.”