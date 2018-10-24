School run is most stressful time of day

one in three parents have revealed that the school run is the most stressful part of their day.

From parking fines, to mounting the kerb, forgetting homework, or being scolded by teachers for missing the school bell, it’s no surprise that parents across the UK feel a sense of dread when they think about the school run.

And now, new research from MORE TH>AN Car Insurance has seen 31 per cent of parents confess that this morning ritual is consistently the most high-stress part of their day.

And unfortunately, the school run stress doesn’t just begin and end with family fall outs, with 80 per cent saying that the school run is so stressful they find it hard to keep their eyes on the road whilst driving. Indeed, ten per cent of parents surveyed admitted letting their mood get the better of them had caused them to have an accident, either by driving into the back of a car, hitting a vehicle front on, or even scraping a car whilst trying to reach the school gates.

Another 26 per cent claim the school run is more stressful than buying a house. So what is it about the school run that’s so stressful? When asked about the main causes for chaos in the mornings, 42 per cent said it was due to running late, another 42 per cent claimed arguments between siblings were topping their list, while 41 per cent blamed sitting bored in traffic was the root of their stress.

Almost half of kids surveyed agreed with their parents that their journey to school is anything but a calm experience, with 23 per cent saying they often felt anxious before the school run had even begun. Little wonder then that 52 per cent of parents say the school affects their family life, averaging at least one argument a day on the drive.

Incredibly, when asked what they would rather be doing than the school drop offs, many parents listed doing DIY, parents’ evening, and managing bills as more preferable.