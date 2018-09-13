School evacuated and pupils sent home after fire

Pupils have been sent home from Ossett Academy this afternoon after a small roof fire.

The Academy issued a letter to parents and carers saying:

“Unfortunately we have had to take the decision to suspend our curriculum provision at the academy this afternoon and will be sending students home from 1.15 pm.

“This is as a result of an isolated incident involving a small fire on the roof of the main building. Our safety measures were secure and all students and staff were evacuated to plan with no issues arising.

“However due to the location of the fire we have been unable to provide students with any lunch or refreshments.

“It is important to state here, as is always the case that the students were amazing in the circumstances. We apologise for the inconvenience that our closure has caused but you will appreciate it is important to ensure that following the incident the site is fully safe and secure in term of health and safety which is of paramount importance.”

The school said they have also sent text messages to parents.

They added that they expect to be open as normal tomorrow.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that they were alerted to a fire at a college building on Storrs Hill Road, Ossett, at 11.53am today with crews from Ossett, Wakefield and Dewsbury attending.

The fire was already extinguished on arrival.