School dinners with a difference at this Leeds primary

Who said school dinners were boring?

As children head back to the classroom, the term at Chapel Allerton will get off to a feast of a start - with not a custard flan or blancmange in sight.

TASTY: School dinners with a difference at Chapel Allerton Primary.

Usually saved for the opening weekend for Leeds Indie Food Festival in May, the School Diner returns for a three-day end of summer swan song.

Back to School Diner hits Chapel Allerton Primary School from September 14 to 16 and the line-up is mouth-watering. The local pop-ups come from Leeds favourites The Pizza Bus and BBC Food & Farming award winner Manjit’s Kitchen based in Kirkgate Market, but making an appearance in a yellow horsebox. There will be sweet treats from the Doh’hut which pops up around Leeds in a van.

From just down the M1 Sheffield stalwarts and poutine pioneers The Gravy Train will roll in alongside ‘the Bao Boss’ and British Street Food award winner for the Midlands, Wallace & Sons.

Completing the line-up is Birmingham burger slingers, Flying Cows who are the current reigning British Street Food award Best Burger champions.

The event has opened the school to a wider community in a completely new way and last May’s event was attended by over 3,000 people.

And it was this kind of hunger for the School Diner that led to it being brought back next month. There will also be craft beer and cocktails from the Sela Bar Truck, keeping it old school with a vintage Beford ice-cream van acting as the bar.

The line-up will be finished with live music, DJs, entertainment and fun for all the family and even better - you can take the dog too.