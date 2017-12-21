Scalding water attacks at Leeds prison

A PRISONER threw scalding hot water in the faces of two prison officers while on remand at Armley jail for a spree of burglary offences. One prison officer suffered burns and blisters to his face after being attacked by Mark Walker when he went to his cell.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officer went to Walker’s cell at 10am on August 26 this year after the inmate pressed a buzzer.

Phillip Adams, prosecuting, said Walker appeared from behind the door and said “here have this” before throwing the scalding water into his face.

The officer needed treatment in a burns unit after the incident.

Walker was transferred to a segregation unit but managed a similar attack on another officer on September 15. A number of officers went to his cell with a breakfast trolley and Walker said he wanted some water.

One officer poured him a cup of hot water and Walker picked it up and threw it in his face.

Mr Adams said the officer escaped serious injury as he was wearing glasses which stopped the liquid going into his eyes. Walker was being held at the prison after being arrested over a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in west Leeds. Walker, of Lenhurst Avenue, Armley, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, three offences of burglary and three of attempted burglary. He was jailed for three and a half years.

Ian Cook, mitigating, said Walker suffered from mental health problems and had struggled to provide an explanation for attacking the officers.