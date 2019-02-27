Sarah’s big challenge for James

A Leeds teacher is in training for her first marathon to raise funds for charities that support her three-year-old son.

Sarah Dunn’s son James has cerebral palsy, and her participation in the Asda Foundation Yorkshire Marathon in October will be the culmination of a series of events taking place this year in support of James, who is unable to sit unassisted, walk, talk or feed himself.

Sarah, who along with husband Richard has entitled their fundraising effort ‘The Butterfly Effect 2019,’ said: “James is a clever little boy who has a lot of potential in the future, subject to the right equipment and help.

“The fundraising title suggests that if we all do something small it can have a significant impact on some fantastic causes, though my first-ever marathon doesn’t feel such a small challenge, but I know all my hard work will be worth it and help me support my son.”

Cakes sales, an online auction, music concerts and arts and crafts sales are just some of the fundraising events being organised for The Butterfly Effect. The money raised will go to SNAPS - Special Needs and Parent Support - a Leeds-based charity that provides subsidised hydrotherapy for James with a qualified physiotherapist, as well as music therapy sessions and children’s entertainment.

The family also plans to support CP Teens, which provides social opportunities for young people with cerebral palsy and will help the family buy communication equipment for James, including an eye gaze communication device.

Sarah added: “Since having one on loan from the NHS, James has found his voice but we are worried we won’t have a long term loan of a device like this.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thebutterflyeffect2019 to donate.