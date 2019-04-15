Runners go Gung-Ho for inflatable finish line

More than 3,500 people took part in the world’s biggest inflatable 5k obstacle run - held in Leeds.

The challenging Gung-Ho! 5k course - which featured 10 giant inflatables along the route including huge slides and enormous spiky balls - was set up in the grounds of Harewood House on Saturday.

Gung-Ho at Harewood House.

Event organiser Alan Brown, of Gung-Ho!, said groups of up to 250 runners set off at 15-minute intervals throughout the day.

Mr Brown said: “Some of the inflatables are quite tough to get over. People on Saturday were quite intimidated by ‘The Wall’ [pictured].”

Mr Brown said a number of runners took on the challenge to raise cash for a string of charities.

Families also took part along with teams of up to 30 and 40 people made up of of workmates. Mr Brown said: “It was a great day. Harewood was a fantastic venue and we definitely hope to come back next year. We did a survey of people as they left the event and people were leaving with smiles on their faces.”

Mr Brown said some of the inflatables are the biggest ever made, adding: “We design them here and we go over to the factory in China to make sure they are made to our specification.” He said The Wall - a giant inflatable - is 45m wide and three-and-a-half-metres high. It was the first year for Gung-Ho! at Harewood House after visiting Temple Newsam in 2016, 2017 and 2018.