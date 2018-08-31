Rugby rivals head to head in a new game

It was a head to head between Yorkshire Carnegie and Leeds Rhinos in a contest the likes of which had never been seen before.

Club captains Leeds Rhinos’ Steve Ward and Yorkshire Carnegie’s Richard Mayhew needed mental strength rather than the physical braun they are used to as they went back in time to 1942 to take on a World War Two spy challenge game, called “Our Finest Hour” at Escape Hunt Leeds, based in The Light.

Yesterday, they were joined by a team made up of fans from both of the clubs and adopted the role of MI6 agents, with the aim of destroying a devastating new Nazi superweapon in the quickest time possible in the live reality game, originating in Bangkok.

With just 60 minutes on the clock, the Carnegie captain held his nerve to lead his team to victory in a time of 59 minutes and 51 seconds.

In the post match de-brief, Mayhew said: “That was really good fun. There were times during the game when we got a little frustrated trying to solve the puzzles, but we worked well as a team and we’re really happy to beat the Rhinos.

“It was a brilliant to mix with the fans. We appreciate the support they give us each week so to do something different together like Escape Hunt Leeds was a great experience.”

Ward added: “I’m gutted we lost to Yorkshire Carnegie, but it was a great experience to work together with the Rhinos fans.

“We were fully immersed in the game and once we sussed out how to focus on solving the problems we worked well. I’ll definitely take what I’ve learned today onto the rugby pitch this Saturday.”