Rugby legend ‘Mr Magic’ Ellery Hanley tackles reporters with silence after scoring award

Dateline: February 20, 1992...

...the Rugby League international, Ellery Hanley, donned cap and gown to receive an honorary fellowship from Leeds Polytechnic, which became Leeds Metropolitan University and is now Leeds Beckett University.

But the 30-year-old Great Britain star, born in Leeds, would not play ball when asked for his reaction to the award. Hanley, said by many to be the greatest player of his time, declined to speak to waiting journalists at the award ceremony.

In a statement issued through the polytechnic, Hanley, an Member of the British Empire, said he was thrilled to receive the award.

An honorary fellowship was also presented to Mr John Stalker, the former deputy Chief Constable of Greater Manchester.