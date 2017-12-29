Rugby league star joined festive Leeds charity ride

A former international rugby league star locked horns with 50 cyclists on a reindeer-themed charity bike.

Ex Kiwi Test player and Bradford Bulls captain Robbie Hunter-Paul joined the chief executives of Leeds and Bradford councils on a fundraising ride between the two cities last Thursday.

The 14km ride along the CityConnect Cycle Superhighway helped raise money for both cities’ Lord Mayor’s charities, the Candlelighters in Leeds, and Downs Syndrome Training and Support and the Wishing Well Appeal in Bradford. They rode on bikes specially customised with life-like reindeer heads, created by artist Nicola Murray.