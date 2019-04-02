Rude Studio are opening a new flagship tattoo parlour in Leeds

Tattoo and piercing studio Rude Studio have confirmed they're opening a third site in Leeds city centre.

The new store will be the business's flagship branch when it opens in the Merrion Centre in May.

The abandoned cinema in the Merrion Centre could be demolished

It will offer custom tattooing, semi-permanent make-up, microblading, laser tattoo removal and body piercing by award-winning celebrity artist Samantha Myers.

Rude Studio will become the largest tattoo and body piercing shop in Leeds and even have its own in-house goldsmith, Emily Rhoden.

The 784-sq.ft unit on the main mall is the latest coup for Merrion Centre's owners Town Centre Securities, who have secured several new tenants in recent months as they look to boost the shopping centre's profile.

Samantha Myers said:

“As Rude Studio continues to expand, we’re extremely excited to be bringing our concept to the Merrion Centre; with strong footfall and an enviable location close to the universities, it continues to be a great place to shop, eat, drink and socialise. We look forward to growing our brand alongside the new direction of this area of the city, and further complementing the diverse mix of tenants in the ever evolving Merrion Centre.”

The Merrion Centre has enjoyed a strong start to 2019 despite a tough trading environment for the retail sector. Seven new businesses have opened in the mall in the past five months, including tea house Chatime, New York-style pizzeria Union Square and Japanese restaurant Blue Sakura.

Plans have recently been submitted to build a huge new 17-storey office and retail extension to the centre, which would see the old Odeon cinema, which has been abandoned since the 1970s, demolished. The proposals are awaiting approval.