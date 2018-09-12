RSPCA called to 'horrifying' discovery of dog found hanged from tree in park

A dog has been found hanged from a tree in Brackenhill Park, off Hollingwood Lane, in Bradford.

The horrifying discovery was made by a member of the public on Thursday (6 September) and the RSPCA called.

RSPCA inspector Sarah Bagley said: “This is one of the worst things I’ve dealt with so far as an RSPCA inspector.

“This was a big, heavy and seemingly otherwise healthy dog, a male bull breed weighing over 25kg.

“Three pieces of rope have been tied together, one end tied around his neck, and hoisted over a tree branch and tied to another branch.

“It’s absolutely horrifying to think that someone would or could do something like this.”

The dog is described as dark brindle and white, a young adult aged one or two years old. As he wasn’t microchipped there is no way of tracing the owner at the moment.

Inspector Bagley said: “The vet who has examined him believes he has died as a result of hanging.

“He has bruising around his neck and his neck is broken. He was otherwise in good body condition.

“It’s extremely upsetting to think about what happened here. There seems no doubt this dog has suffered a terrible death.”

The dog was found in the lower part of the park in a clearing in the woods where there was lots of rubbish including a burnt out barbeque and sofa cushions.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who recognises the dog and knows who he belonged to, is urged to contact the RSPCA as soon as possible.

“If you think you know anything that might help me to find the person or people responsible for this please call the inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for me,” said Inspector Bagley.