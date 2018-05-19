Royal wedding: You look amazing, Harry whispers to Meghan at the altar

Bride Meghan made her entrance in a stunning, elegant wedding gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy as she arrived to marry Harry.

The American former actress stepped from her vintage Rolls-Royce Phantom IV, giving the world its first proper look at the demure, three quarter length sleeved, pure white dress.

Meghan, who will become an HRH and the Duchess of Sussex after marrying the Queen’s grandson, looked radiant, smiling as she arrived at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The gown, with open bateau neckline and sculpted waist, was described by Kensington Palace as “epitomising a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy”.

Meghan’s delicate veil was five metres long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza, with her two pageboys carrying the ends as she made her way up the steps.

Her hair was styled in an up do and she wore the glittering Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among six bridesmaids and four pageboys.

Groom Harry, who is now the Duke of Sussex after being given the title by the Queen in the morning, had been waiting patiently, but looking slightly nervous, at the altar of the church.

He told his bride “You look amazing” to which Meghan replied “thank you” as they met at the altar.

Harry was dressed in his smart frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals, and flanked by his best man and older brother the Duke of Cambridge.

Army uniforms are not usually allowed to be worn if you have a beard, but Kensington Palace said the Queen had given her permission for her grandson - a former solder in the Blues and Royals - to wear the uniform.

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge were among more than 30 members of the royal family who gathered in the chapel’s Quire to witness Harry wed the US star at the long-anticipated nuptials.

Chat show queen Oprah Winfrey, tennis champion Serena Williams, actor George Clooney and his barrister wife Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John and David and Victoria Beckham and actor Idris Elba were among the star-studded congregation.

Some 600 guests were invited to the church where Archbishop of Canterbury is officiating as Harry and Meghan say their vows and exchange rings.

Harry’s is a platinum band with a textured finish, while Meghan’s has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold, gifted by the Queen, as is the tradition for royal brides.

The Queen’s grandson, who is sixth in line to the throne, will pledge to love, comfort, honour and protect the former actress.

Tens of thousands of royal fans descended on Windsor in Berkshire to catch a glimpse of the couple, with police effectively creating a ring of steel around the castle in a massive security operation.

As well as a dukedom, Harry also received Scottish and Northern Irish titles, becoming the Earl of of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel, which means Meghan will also become the Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel.

Royal fans are lining the Long Walk in Windsor as the wait for carriage procession after the ceremony.