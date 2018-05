Do these royal wedding photos bring a tear to you eye?

For us they sum up the occasion, love and emotion of what it means to get married in front of the world.

ALL PICTURES: Press Association

RELATED LINKS:

A tender kiss for newlyweds Harry and Meghan

You look amazing, Harry whispers to Meghan at the altar

Everything you want to know about Meghan’s dress

Forget-me-nots chosen by Harry and Meghan for bridal bouquet to remember Diana