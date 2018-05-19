Royal wedding: Everything you want to know about Meghan’s dress

Meghan’s five metre-long veil held in place by Queen Mary’s diamond tiara featured flowers from all Commonwealth countries, as well as her native California.

The royal wedding dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller, who made history as the first female artistic director at historic fashion house Givenchy.

The bridal gown itself was simple in a classic white, but the elaborate veil was embroidered with flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth nations at Meghan’s request, according to Kensington Palace.

Meghan, the Los Angeles-born actress, also selected two personal favourites: a California poppy and wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace and outside her and Prince Harry’s home, Nottingham Cottage.

The Commonwealth nations, of which the Queen is the head, were incorporated into the five-metre silk veil with hundreds of man-hours going into the delicate work and workers washing their hands every 30 minutes to keep it pristine.