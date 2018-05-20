ROYAL WEDDING: Clean-up underway as Windsor recovers from wedding fever

Clean-up efforts were under way bright and early on Sunday throughout Windsor as the town begins to recover from the wedding of the year.

Trucks and lorries lined the streets as caterers and international news networks started to leave the vicinity of Windsor Castle, while rubbish collectors moved in.

Police are still maintaining a heavy presence in the Berkshire town as the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to head back to London at some point this afternoon.

Elsewhere in Windsor, relatively few signs remained of the festivities, pomp and pageantry that went into staging the royal wedding - apart from innumerable Union Flags still adorning the streets.

Naziq Hussain, manager at Esquires Coffee house, told the Press Association: "Yesterday you couldn't move here, but this morning it seems like a pretty average Sunday, except for the TV crews.

"There was an articulated lorry taking the barriers away when I got into work at seven, they were all taken down overnight.

"The place is really tidy, you wouldn't think anything happened. The clean-up operation began very soon afterwards, it's very well planned and executed."