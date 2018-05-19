Royal wedding: A tender kiss for newlyweds Harry and Meghan

Newlyweds Harry and Meghan shared a tender kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel after pledging their love to one another at their fairytale wedding.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex emerged from the historic church set in the grounds of Windsor Castle, beaming with delight.

First kiss proves a popular modern tradition of royal weddings

At the top of the vast West Steps, where the West Door was decorated with hundreds of cream and white flowers and green foliage, Harry and his bride stopped and kissed to the delight of cheering onlookers.

The Queen’s grandson and the American former actress, who is now an HRH and a member of the British royal family, said their vows in front of 600 guests including the monarch and more than 30 royals, and were watched by a global television audience of millions.

Meghan wore a stunning elegant, simple, pure white gown Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, with three quarter length sleeves and open bateau neckline.

He told his bride “you look amazing”, to which Meghan replied “thank you” as they met at the altar.

The couple tenderly held hands and exchanged smiles during the wedding ceremony.

Meghan’s delicate veil was five metres long and made from silk tulle, with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza, with two of her pageboys carrying the ends as she made her way up the steps.

Her hair was styled in an up do and she wore the glittering Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen.

The pair set off on an open-top carriage ride through the streets of Windsor where tens of thousands of well-wishers had descended on the town for the royal nuptials.