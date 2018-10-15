Royal Family Tree: How Prince Harry and Meghan's baby will disrupt the line of succession to the throne

Where will the baby sit in line to the throne?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are expecting their first child. The are "very pleased" that Meghan is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace said. And the baby will get a plum spot in the line to the throne; here's how the new baby will change the Royal line.

And although he is seventh in line to the throne, the baby is not guaranteed a HRH title.

Prince Harry and Meghan on their wedding day