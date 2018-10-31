Royal approval for Mobee project

A Leeds-based representative of the Mobee Gambia Health Project has met with HRH Prince Charles, to talk about the project’s work.

Director of Mobee Gambia and Alternative Futures Group, Salifu Manneh, travelled to Buckingham Palace recently, to meet with the prince ahead of his upcoming visit to the Gambia, Nigeria and Ghana. Prince Charles was keen to meet people who work for charities and organisations whose work has a direct impact on the livelihood of local people.

Salifu said: “It was an amazing and exciting experience, talking to Prince Charles about the project’s work in the Gambia.”