Police were called to the car park of the store in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, at 12.35pm yesterday (Monday).

The toddler had been hit by a Volkswagen Golf and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He did not suffer any serious injuries but is being kept in hospital for observations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tesco superstore on Roundhay Road, Oakwood, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

The driver involved has been spoken to by the police.

Police cordoned off the car park for collision investigation work before the cordon was removed shortly before 4pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: "At 12:35pm on Monday, police were called to a road traffic collision in the car park of the Tesco store, in Roundhay Road, Leeds.

"A two-year-old boy had been involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen Golf.

"The child was taken to hospital for treatment and was not found to have any serious injuries but is being kept for observations.

"The driver involved has been spoken to by officers.

"A scene was put in place for collision investigation work and was removed shortly before 4pm."