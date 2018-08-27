Roundhay Park volunteers' thanks for duck food donations following our theft appeal

A park fund set up to feed the local ducks has been boosted by an anonymous donation following a story in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

On Saturday we reported the shock of Lakeside Cafe staff when they discovered that an honesty box used to collect donations for food to feed the ducks in Roundhay Park had been stolen.

But since then the ducks have had a feast of a funding boost with £75 handed over which the Friends of Roundhay Park say will cover the missing funds and the cost of replacing the missing box.

The Friends group began selling food for birds on Waterloo Lake to prevent visitors feeding them bread, which is bad for their health.