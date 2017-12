Have your say

It's one of the most iconic cafes in Leeds.

Lakeside Cafe, on the shores of Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park, has announced it will be altering its opening hours in the new year while renovation work takes place inside.

The work begins on January 8, when the cafe will reduce its hours to 10am-3pm for three days.

On January 11, it will close at 4pm.

From January 15, the cafe will be closed entirely for a full week, and re-opens to customers on Saturday January 20.