Roof repairs at Star Inn, Harome... and Leeds medic saved from sinking ship

Dateline: January 1988...

Helmsley, January 1, 1988: thatching is renewed at the Star Inn, Harome, near Helmsley, North Yorkshire, courtesy of William Tegetmeier, a thatcher from York, who is pictured working on the roof. He carried all the sheafs to the roof of one of Yorkshire’s famous public houses which was being repaired for the first time in 20 years.

In other news, a 29-year-old Leeds doctor was among 25 Britons recovering after a dramatic sea rescue off the Chilean coast when their ship went down. Dr Andrea Jane Lewis, who trained at Cookridge Hospital, was one of an international crew of 135 on board the MC Logos, a Christian library ship which ran onto rocks in a fired gale in the Begle Channel.

Dr Lewis was unhurt but was among many who suffered shock in the ordeal. She joined MV Logos in May the previous year and had been at sea for the pas eight months.

Dr Lewis, of Spen Mews, West Park, was awarded her bachelorhood at Leeds University in 1982.

The ship was carrying 200 tons of vehicles and books when it went down. Among those rescued was a little girl, aged four, who was airlifted to safety with her mum and dad.