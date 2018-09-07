Rolls-Royce to open Leeds dealership

Luxury car brand Rolls-Royce is to open a dealership in Leeds.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Leeds will offer both new and provenance pre-Owned Rolls-Royce motor cars, as well as full aftersales services to customers across the city and the surrounding areas.

It is scheduled to open in November and will be under the management of JCT600, one of the nation’s leading independent motor car dealer groups.

Julian Jenkins, regional director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Europe, said: “JCT600 is a greatly respected business in the luxury sector and this partnership will ensure that the extremely high expectations of our customers in the North of England will be met.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Leeds also demonstrates the marque’s confidence in its prosperous domestic market as it expands to meet sustained demand from wealth and job creators who choose to reward themselves with a Rolls-Royce motor car.”

John Tordoff, Chief Executive of JCT600, added: “We have a long heritage of partnering with some of the world’s leading luxury car marques and we are delighted to be representing the Rolls-Royce brand. With its timeless appeal, the iconic Rolls-Royce range will be popular with discerning customers throughout Yorkshire and the North of England who will be able to see, touch and drive these stylish and luxurious vehicles. It is a great testament to the region that such a prestigious and coveted brand will have a home here in Leeds.”

Operating initially from a bespoke temporary facility, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Leeds will offer prospective clients a relaxed atmosphere to commission their Rolls-Royce motor car as well as the opportunity to engage with designers and craftspeople at the home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood.

A new showroom and service facility is currently in development and will open in the second half of 2019.

The marque’s full portfolio of motor cars will be offered by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Leeds, including Cullinan, the Phantom family (Phantom and Phantom Extended Wheelbase), the Ghost family (Ghost and Ghost Extended Wheelbase), Wraith, Dawn and the brand’s range of dynamic bold Black Badge models.