Rock trio Ash to do in-store show in Leeds

Northern Irish rock band Ash are set to make an appearance at Leeds’ HMV store for a special performance of their new album.

The trio are celebrating the release of ‘Islands’ with a series of in-store performance and signing events, with them coming to Leeds’ store at The Core Shopping Centre, on The Headrow on Wednesday May 23 at 5.30pm.

The twice platinum-selling band will play new tracks from the album - their seventh studio album - and access will be ranted to those who buy the album from participating stores from its release this Friday, May 18.

Online orders, including click and collect, will not be valid.

Ash first formed in 1992 and had top 10 hits including ‘Goldfinger’, ‘Oh Yeah’ and ‘Shining Light’.