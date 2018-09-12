Rock show fundraiser for Burley Bridge

A 120-year wait for a footbridge over the river in Burley in Wharfedale is one step closer to being over.

The Burley Bridge Association, which has been fighting for safe river crossing over the River Wharfe for decades, has launched plans for a rock concert this month to drum up funds for the project.

Current access across the river is by stepping stones which are often impassable for many months of the year. The association’s president in journalist and countryside campaigner Janet Street-Porter.

The project has also been backed by the Olympic triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee who train in the area.

David Asher, trustee and secretary of the Burley Bridge Association, said: “People in the village have been wanting a bridge for over 120 years, but finally there is a real chance that it can happen.

“This will be the first of a number of musical events being held over the next couple of years, and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible who want to help make the bridge a reality.”

He said planning permission had been granted by both Bradford and North Yorkshire Councils and “we can finally be confident about starting to raise money towards construction and maintenance cost for the bridge.

“It would not only be a tremendous asset for the village, but also for strollers, walkers and runners from nearby villages and towns, as it will enable safe all year pedestrian access into the beautiful Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty using existing public rights of way.”

The rock concert will take place on Saturday, September 29 at Burley in Wharfedale Social Club. It will feature three bands: Sure Fire Affair, Titan Soul and ‘Me and Dan’. Tickets for the 7.30pm show cost £10.

See www.ticketsource.co.uk/burley-bridge-association for more.