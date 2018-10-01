Robert De Niro ‘world exclusive’ appearance in Leeds gets city buzzing

News that Hollywood legend Robert de Niro is coming to Leeds for a ‘world exclusive’ event to share his life story with fans has got the city buzzing with excitement.

The 75-year-old New Yorker is appearing at two exclusive black tie dinner evenings next month - the first at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on November 26 and the second in Birimgham.

It is the first time the veteran actor, director and producer has talked about his life with a live audience.

On the YEP’s Facebook page, Joanne Mitchell wrote: “I’d love to have dinner with him, what an actor, he is my all-time favourite” and Kelly Marie Elliott said: “I am in shock, a legend.”

The event is hosted by Halifax-based company ‘An Audience With’, who brought Arnold Schwarzenegger to the city in 2017 and hosted acting legend Sylvester Stallone in London last year.

Its events diretor Stephen Olexy, who is from Haliax, said he always tries to bring events “close to home” and added: “Leeds is an amazing city. It’s a big coup for him to come to Leeds. “It’s a world exclusive. He’s never done anything anywhere ever - he’s a very private person and never really speaks about his life. So it’s huge. We’ve worked on it for quite a while.”

Tickets, which start from £145, including a meal, and go up to £365, go on sale on Wednesday October 3 but fans can apply in advance.

Visit www.anexperiencewith.com for more information and tickets.