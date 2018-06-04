Robbers left man with fractured jaw after brutal Leeds street attack

TWO thugs who left a victim with a fractured jaw and cheekbone in a brutal street attack have been locked up for a total of more than ten years.

Rizwan Mahroof and Shahid Rasool repeatedly kicked the victim to the head and body after forcing him to the ground during the attack in the Hyde Park area of Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 31-year-old victim had to undergo surgery after the attack on August 7 last year.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said the pair targeted the man around 10pm.

Mahroof approached the victim and said: “You owe us money mate”.

The man replied: “I don’t even know you.”

Mahroof then said he was only joking and asked the man for a hug.

Mr Ahmed said Mahroof grabbed the victim in a “bear hug”, forced him up against a wall and punched him repeatedly to the face.

The court heard Rasool then began searching through his own pockets.

The victim feared that he was searching for a weapon to attack him.

Mr Ahmed said: “What then follow was a systematic and brutal assault involving kicks to the head and upper body area.”

The robbers searched his pockets and took his mobile phone before leaving.

The victim was left covered in blood but managed to get to a nearby petrol station and raised the alarm.

Mahroof and Rasool were arrested a short time later on Rosebank Road, Burley.

Mahroof was still in possession of the mobile phone.

The prosecutor read a victim statement to the court on behalf of the victim.

He described how he had suffered panic attacks when out in public as a result of his ordeal.

He is also afraid of going to the Hyde Park and Kirkstall areas.

Mahroof, 23, of Ebberston Terrace, Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to robbery and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was jailed for five years, nine months.

Rasool, also 23, of no fixed address, admitted the same charges and was jailed for five years.

Tim Jacobs, of Rasool, said his client had been suffering from depression at the time and had been abusing drink and drugs.

Camille Morland, for Mahroof, said he had also had problems with drink and drugs.