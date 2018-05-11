Robber pulls man in his 90s to the floor in Leeds

A robber dragged a man in his nineties to the floor as he tried to snatch his bag in Leeds, police said.

Police have today released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following the robbery in Harehills.

Officers are looking for this person.

It occurred around 2.40pm on Friday, May 4, when a man in his nineties was sat on a wall in Roundhay Road with a bag at his side.

One culprit approached and tried to grab the bag. As the victim tried to hold on to it he was pulled to the floor.

The victim received treatment in hospital, but was not seriously injured.

Anyone who can identify either of the people pictured in the CCTV is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 13180213382.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously and in confidence.