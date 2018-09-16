Roadworks in Leeds from September 17

Here is a list of roadworks in Leeds from Monday, September 17.

Bradford Road, Tingley: Multi-way signals manned at peak times at the junction with Common Lane until September 28 for gas works.

Bayswater Road Harehills: Two-way signals manned at peak times from Bexley Place To Gledhow Road until October 22 for gas works.

Ring Road, Farsley: Lane closure from 9.30am to 4pm at Dawson’s Corner and junction with Rodley Lane until October 22.

Flax Place, Richmond Hill: Full length road closure full time until September 25.

Dewsbury Road, Hunslet: Road closure weekday nights and weekends from Tunstall Road To Garnet Road until September 30 for carriageway maintenance.