Roadworks in Leeds from May 21

Here are roadworks in Leeds from Monday, May 21.

York Street, Leeds: Road closure full time from Monday, May 21 until October 1, 2019.

New York Road, Leeds: Lane closure nights at New York road tunnel from Monday, May 21 until this Friday.

Call Lane, Leeds: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm from Monday, May 21 until this Wednesday.

Canada Drive, Rawdon: Road closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm from Harrogate Road to Canada Crescent from Tuesday, May 22 until June 5.

York Road, Burmantofts: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm near Seacroft Hospital until June 8.

Victoria Road, Hyde Park: Multi-way signals from 9.30am to 3.30pm from today until June 15 outside new development by Back Ash Grove.