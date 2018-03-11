Roadworks in Leeds from March 12

Here are your roadworks in Leeds from Monday, March 12.

Duke Street, Leeds: Nighttime lane closure at junction of York Street from Tuesday, March 13 until this Thursday for cable work.

Calverley Road , Oulton: Multi-way Signals on Sundays only until March 23.

Wakefield Road, Hunslet: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm from Monday, March 12 until this Friday for bridgework

Scott Hall Road, Leeds: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm near Stonegate roundabout until May 25.

Briggate, Leeds: Road closure at junction with Swan Street until May 17.

York Road, Burmantofts: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm until April 20.

Kirkgate, Leeds: Road closure at junction of Central Road until May 17.