Roadworks in Leeds from August 6

Here are planned roadworks in Leeds from Monday, August 6.

Wide Lane, Morley: Multi-way signals from 7pm to 6am from August 7 to 8 for water works.

Broad Lane, Bramley: Road Closure from 11pm to 5.30am Outside 1/2 The Maltings for water works until Friday, August 10.

Gledhow Lane, Gledhow: Road closure full time at junction with Roundhay Road until August 10.

Micklefield Lane, Rawdon: Full time lane closure near to the junctions with Leeds Road and Harrogate Road for gas works until August 17.

Cookridge Street, Leeds: Multi-way signals from 9.30am to 3.30pm between Portland Gate And Woodhouse Lane until August 31.

Lincoln Green Road, Burmantofts: Full time road closure until October 3.