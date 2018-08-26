Roadworks in Leeds from August 27

Here is a list of roadworks in Leeds from Monday, August 27.

Cookridge Lane, Cookridge: Two-way signals full time from August 28 to 30.

Dewsbury Road, Hunslet: Road closure nights From Tunstall Road To Garnet Road from August 28 to September 30.

Low Lane, Horsforth: Two-way signals full time between house numbers 130 and 322 for water works until Friday, August 31.

St Ann’s Lane, Burley: Road closure full time between the junctions with Kirkstall Hill And Kirkstall Lane for gas works until October 5.

Lincoln Green Road, Burmantofts: Full time road closure until October 24.

Whitehall Road, Leeds: Two-way signals manned at peak between the junctions With Bradford Road and Old Lane for gas works until January 18.