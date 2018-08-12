Roadworks in Leeds from August 13

Here is a list of roadworks in Leeds from Monday, August 13

Micklefield Lane, Rawdon: Full time lane closure near to the junctions with Leeds Road and Harrogate Road for gas works until August 17.

Cookridge Street, Leeds: Multi-way signals from 9.30am to 3.30pm between Portland Gate And Woodhouse Lane until August 19.

Gledhow Lane, Gledhow: Road closure full time from the corner of 1 Gledhow Lane to the junction with Roundhay Road for gas works until August 24.

Ring Road, Moortown: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm from Weetwood roundabout To King Lane roundabout both sides of dual carriageway until August 26.

Lincoln Green Road, Burmantofts: Full time road closure until October 3.