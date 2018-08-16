Roadworks from August 20

Here are roadworks in Leeds from Monday, August 20.

Dewsbury Road, Hunslet: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm near to the junctions With Oakhurst Avenue And Grovehall Drive until August 22.

Carr Road, Calverley: Stop go boards from 9.30am to 3.30pm from the junction with Thornhill Street to the Bradford boundary for surface dressing until August 24.

Gledhow Lane, Gledhow: Road closure full time from the corner of 1 Gledhow Lane to the junction with Roundhay Road for gas works until August 24.

Lincoln Green Road, Burmantofts: Full time road closure until October 24.

Bradford Road, Tingley: Multi-way signals manned at peak Junction with Common Lane until September 4.