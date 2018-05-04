Roads to avoid in Yorkshire this bank holiday weekend

This weekend is the May bank holiday weekend and with the weather forecast predicting sun, many people from around Yorkshire will be heading away for either the day or the weekend.

However, with the bank holiday weekend comes congested roads and traffic jams, with some roads in Yorkshire being renowned for slow, chugging traffic whenever there’s a bank holiday.

There are certain roadworks and road closures in place in Yorkshire over the bank holiday weekend

A Highways England spokesperson said: “We are always listening to what motorists are telling us and always try to minimise disruption leading up to Bank Holidays when many people go away on breaks or visit family. We'd encourage people to leave extra times for their journey as some roadworks will remain in place for safety reasons.”

Here’s a list of the roads which are usually worse than others, the roadworks and road closures in place over this coming weekend. It’s also worth keeping in mind that numerous roads throughout Yorkshire may be impacted by this weekend’s Tour de Yorkshire.

Roads you may want to avoid

A64

The A64 is a major road in North and West Yorkshire, England, which links Leeds, York and Scarborough.

It starts as the A64(M) ring road motorway in Leeds, then towards York it becomes a dual carriageway until it is east of York. It then becomes a single carriageway for most of its route to Scarborough.

With many people choosing to visit the historic city of York or the seaside resort of Scarborough whenever there’s a bank holiday good weather is expected, this road is known for slow moving traffic over bank holiday weekends.

It’s worth keeping this in mind if you’re planning to head off for the day, so you can either choose a different destination or alternative route, or plan well ahead if you need to use the A64.

A166

The A166 road is a trunk road between the outskirts of York and Driffield in the historic county of Yorkshire. The road used to end at the seaside town of Bridlington, until the opening of the Driffield bypass caused the final section to be renumbered as the A614.

This road is known for slow-moving traffic at time, especially over bank holiday weekends. Again, keep this in mind if you’re planning to head off for the day, so you can either choose a different destination or alternative route, or plan well ahead if you need to use the A166.

Roadworks and road closures

Some of the roadworks that are in place on Friday evening include:

M62 junction 32 Castleford to junction 30 Rothwell – the eastbound entry slip road at junction 31 will be fully closed overnight between 8pm and 6am for resurfacing.

M62 junction 32 Castleford – the eastbound exit and westbound slip roads will be closed between 9am and 12pm and again at 3pm and 5.30pm for the Tour de Yorkshire.

A1T Barnsdale to Ferrybridge – the southbound carriageway is closed overnight 8pm and 6am for road markings.

A64 Ganton – temporary traffic lights are in place on the westbound carriageway between 9.30am and 6.30pm for resurfacing work.

No closures planned for Sunday and Monday but these will remain over the weekend for safety reasons:

A1T Barnsdale to Ferrybridge – narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction for barrier renewal work.

A64 Bramham to Askham Bryan – a 40mph speed restriction for barrier renewal work.

M621 junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton – narrow lanes and a 30mph speed restriction for concrete barrier installation.

For a full list of road closures during the Tour de Yorkshire click here.