Road re-opens following shooting in Leeds city centre

Have your say

Police have re-opened the road where a man was shot on Wednesday evening.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SHOOTING IN LEEDS CITY CENTRE

Investigations have been taking place on Beckett Street and Burmantofts Street all day on Thursday following a 23-year-old being shot in the shoulder while waiting at traffic lights.

But the road re-opened as the investigations concluded at around 1.45pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Leeds City Council Resilience and Emergencies Team said on Twitter: "The Police have now completed their investigation and the road has reopened to traffic.

"Any congestion in the area has largely cleared."