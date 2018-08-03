Road re-opened after motorcycle crash in Wakefield

The accident happened near the Toby Carvery earlier this morning.
Denby Dale Road has been re-opened after a crash earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called at 8.40am to Denby Dale Road after reports of a motorcyclist crashing into bollards.

Police closed the road both ways from Thornes Road to the Swan and Cygnet pub roundabout in preperation for the air ambulance to land, but the motorcyclist was driven to hospital by road ambulance.

He is reported to be in a serious, but not life-threatening condition.

The incident, near the Toby Carvery traffic lights, caused slow traffic and congestion in the area.

