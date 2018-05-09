Road closures for this weekend’s Leeds Half Marathon

DRIVERS are being urged to be aware of road closures during the Leeds Half Marathon this weekend.

Thousands of runners will take part in the 33rd Leeds Half Marathon, which will start on The Headrow at 9.30am on Sunday May 13.

Race organisers Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All say road closures will start from 4am on Sunday and will affect roads around the 13.1 mile course.

Routes will reopen on a rolling timetable as soon as it is safe to do so.

The course takes the field out of the city centre, along Meanwood Road, Stonegate Road, a section of the Ring Road, down Butcher Hill and Hawksworth Road, along Abbey Road and Kirkstall Road and back into the city centre to finish in Cookridge Street alongside Millennium Square.

City centre roads affected by the closures include: The Headrow between Oxford Place and Briggate; Cookridge Street; Westgate; New Briggate; Great George Street between Calverley Street and Woodhouse Lane; Upper Basinghall Street and North Street. Away from the city centre, Meanwood Road will be closed between 9am and 11am.

Bentley Lane, Stainbeck Avenue, Stonegate Road, King Lane, Weetwood Road, Spen Road, Commercial Road and Kirkstall Lane are also among the roads affected.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Run For All head of events, said: “We want the day to be safe and enjoyable for all involved and so, as with any event of this size, some road closures will be necessary. Unfortunately a certain amount of disruption is inevitable and we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.”

For a full list of road closures, go to www.tinyurl.com/y7m8qc9f