Road closed in Leeds after serious crash involving motorcyclist

Police have closed a road in Morley this morning after a motorcyclist was involved in a serious crash.

UPDATE: Police have now confirmed that the motorcyclist died in the collision

His Aprilia 125 bike was in collision with a black Audi Q7 travelling in the same direction and a Ford Kuga travelling in the opposite direction.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured.

The road re-opened at 2.30pm.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicles involved in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with any relevant dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pastelmount or log number 330 of February 11.