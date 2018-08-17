Road closed after lorry and car crash under railway bridge

Motorists have been urged to avoid a road in Pontefract after a lorry and car collided under a railway bridge this afternoon.

Police were called to the A638 between Badsworth and Ackworth at 2.43pm today after a Mercades lorry and a Zafira car collied under the bridge.

The lorry is pinned against the bridge and recovery of the vehicles are pending.

The male driver of the car was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not serious.

The road has been closed in both directions and diversions are in place.