Rituals Cosmetics opens a new store for body and soul at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre

Luxury brand Rituals Cosmetics opens a new shop at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre on Friday, bringing its special blend of beauty, home and well-being to the city centre.

Rituals Cosmetics was the first brand in the world to combine home and body cosmetics and now offers including body care, scented candles, fragrance sticks, assorted teas, natural skin care and “soulwear” - the aim being to transform everyday routines into meaningful moments.

The new Trinity Leeds store is part of Rituals Cosmetics’ recent investment in the UK under the leadership of UK managing director Penny Grivea.

“We are so excited to introduce Rituals to the residents of Leeds as part of our commitment to growing the UK retail presence,” she said. “Our interactive shopping experience immerses customers in the world of Rituals, helping them to slow down and enjoy life’s little moments. “Whether it is enjoying a hand massage at the water island or simply a cup of herbal tea upon arrival, the team strive to transform daily routines into meaningful rituals. We can’t wait to join the dynamic retail landscape of the city, showing shoppers all that Rituals has to offer.”

Bringing products inspired by ancient Eastern tradition, Rituals has stores in London, Madrid, Antwerp, Paris, Lisbon, Berlin, Stockholm and New York. In fact there are more than 730 stores, more than 2150 shop-in-shops and 4 city spas in 29 countries worldwide. Rituals Cosmetics has expanded rapidly on airlines, cruise liners and ferries as well as in hotels. It has also seen significant duty-free growth, with stores on more than 140 luxury cruise liners, 10 different airlines and several major airports worldwide.