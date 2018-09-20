Rising demand by Leeds shoppers for ‘premium brands’

Bosses at Leeds’ emerging Victoria Leeds shopping quarter say there is now a rising demand for “premium brands”, ahead of the opening of a new luxury retailer.

Luxury fashion firm Ralph Lauren this month revealed plans open its first store in Leeds city centre. The brand will join a string of top designer labels now opting for the city when it arrives at the Victoria Leeds shopping quarter.

Ralph Lauren to open first store in Leeds

It is the latest in a series of openings at Victoria Leeds over the past 12 months, including Penhaligon’s and The Ivy Restaurant.

Jo Coburn, general manager at Victoria Leeds, said: “A signing such as this reflects the demand from premium brands for high quality retail space in growing UK cities such as Leeds.”

Apartment and hotel plan granted at side of Leeds Kirkgate Market